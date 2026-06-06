...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Love Island USA viewers can’t stop comparing Bryce Dettloff to Matthew Gray Gubler — here’s why

Bryce Dettloff, a contestant on Love Island USA season 8, is gaining attention for his resemblance to actor Matthew Gray Gubler.

Jun 06, 2026 07:08 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Love Island USA contestant Bryce Dettloff is becoming one of the most talked-about islanders of season 8, with viewers across social media comparing him to actor Matthew Gray Gubler.

The comparisons largely began after clips and photos of Bryce (L) from the villa started circulating online. (X, IMDb)

Bryce entered the villa on day one and immediately drew attention for his appearance, quirky energy and entertainment background. Online discussions surrounding the contestant have since been filled with comparisons to the Criminal Minds actor, with fans pointing to similarities in Bryce’s facial features and overall screen presence.

Bryce Dettloff, who also goes by the stage name Bryce Alakai, is a 29-year-old actor, model and DJ from Los Angeles. During his introductory video for Love Island USA, he joked about approaching 30 and being called “unc” by younger people.

“I’m like getting old. I’m turning 30 soon. The kids are calling me unc now,” Bryce said while introducing himself on the Peacock reality dating series.

Comments under Love Island USA social media posts have reflected the growing online discussion around Bryce. One Instagram user wrote, “He’s not as hot as the girl he’s with but he’s a good looking guy!”

Also Read: Who is Vasana Montgomery and what did she say? Inside the Love Island USA controversy

Bryce Dettloff’s acting and music background

Apart from reality television, Bryce has also worked as an actor. He appeared in a minor role credited as “Guy at Urinal” in The Other Two in 2019. He later appeared as Henry in Alabama Rose in 2022 and featured in four episodes of The Third Eye: Major Arcana in 2024.

Bryce also releases music under the name Bryce Alakai and maintains profiles on streaming platforms including Spotify and SoundCloud.

Bryce is part of the original cast lineup for Love Island USA season 8. The show’s official Instagram account introduced him with the caption: “Name: Bryce Age: 29 Ideal Neon Sign: ‘I’m Here.’”

 
us news us entertainment us reality tv reality tv show
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / TV / Love Island USA viewers can’t stop comparing Bryce Dettloff to Matthew Gray Gubler — here’s why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.