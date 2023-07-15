Madalsa Sharma: Audience has the power to make or break a show

Actor Madalsa Sharma feels that no one other than the public can decide the fate of any project.

“The audience has the power to make or break a project. Word of mouth publicity can only add or deduct a few digits here and there, that’s it. People come and go, but if the project has public support, it will go on. Also, when actors who were formerly a part of the crew go out and try to tear the show down, their questionable attempts fall hollow, since the audience is the greatest judge,” adds the Banaras and Dil Sala Sanki actor.

Sharma has been part of a TV daily for over three years. She adds, “It was my first show since I had previously been involved in both Hindi and regional films. I was doing good work but after my marriage, I decided to slow down but my actor-husband (Mimoh) and my father-in-law (Mithun Chakraborty) made me reconsider my decision. It was then that Rajan (Shahi) sir offered me Anupamaa and since then I am playing Kavya, one of the pivotal characters of the show. This association has made me very close and possessive for the show.”

Sharma is currently focusing on her show since she believes television’s enormous reach has benefited her skills. “Love of audience works like an instant booster for me. It peps me up and I want to work with honesty. For now, TV doesn’t leave me with much time but if something good comes up from other mediums I will surely balance it with my ongoing project.”

On the personal front, Sharma reveals that they are intending to start a family, but not anytime soon. “We have discussed this, and we both want to plan a family but exactly when we both will be ready, might take a bit of time. God is the best planner, so you never know what’s in store for us,” she adds on a parting note.

