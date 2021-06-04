Madhura Naik explains why she posted bikini cartoon in response to trolls: 'I get so disgusted'

Actor-model Madhura Naik has explained the reasoning behind her decision to post a caricature of herself, wearing a bikini, in response to the lewd messages that she gets online. Madhura posted the picture with the caption, "For all those CREEPS who keep asking me for bikini posts on my Instagram! Here it is, love ya!"

In an interview, Madhura spoke about being trolled for everything from the food that she eats to the clothes that she wears. She said that she was once attacked for fishing, as it had hurt the sentiments of vegetarians.

She told a leading daily, "My DMs and inbox are full of such messages from creeps. I don’t react to such messages, I don’t read them. So, I just wanted to put out this bikini picture for all of them. I get so many such messages and I get so disgusted by the people and what they write. Sometimes it makes me feel that had they been face-to-face, would they still say such things."

She said that she isn't particularly bothered by the trolling, but that she has to be cautious of what she posts. "It doesn’t affect me mentally but it just makes me think what if this person was in front of me. Would that person have the courage to say the same thing on my face that he has been writing to me personally? Hiding behind the phone is a very easy thing to do. It’s for cowards."

Madhura is known for appearing in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Uttaran and Naagin. She has also co-hosted the reality show Superdude, in which Ashmit Patel advised young men on how to woo women.