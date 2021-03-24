Maheep Kapoor shares pics of herself and Britney Spears wearing similar outfits, agrees the singer 'wore it better'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor has shared a photo collage from her recent trip to the Maldives. She is seen comparing her outfit to one worn by singer Britney Spears recently.

Both of them are seen wearing a blue and white tube top with puffy sleeves. Maheep has paired it with pants in a matching pattern while Britney wore it with white shorts. Sharing the photos, Maheep wrote, "Oh hey Britney #YouWoreItBetter ! #TeamBritney #Queen.

Maheep's followers showered her with compliments nonetheless. "Amazing," wrote one. "No baby u did," wrote another.

Maheep, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, came into the national consciousness with the release of her Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show traced the flamboyant lives of her and three others--Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan.

Maheep's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will soon be launched into Bollywood. She will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

Britney has also been making headlines lately since the release of the documentary Freeing Britney Spears. It examines the singer's treatment by the media and other public figures.

Also read: Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 trailer: Zakir Khan's Ronny joins politics but lands in trouble

It captures the dark side of the life of the singing star who burst on the American music scene in the late 1990s and early 200s. Her personal life has always been under a harsh spotlight – be it her relationship with fellow musician Justin Timberlake, her 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander or her three-year marriage to dancer Kevin Federline with whom she has two sons.