Main reason behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's divorce from Kroy Biermann is 'money'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's divorce from husband Kroy Biermann is the result of their ongoing financial problems, a report by People reveals.

As per the report, a friend of Kim has disclosed that she had been planning for the split for a long time. The friend has also revealed that the pair's financial troubles including the foreclosure of their Georgia home due to defaulting on loans and recent reports of them owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes, played a major part in the estrangement.

"She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark," revealed Kim's friend.

"The money has been a huge issue. The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them," the friend added.

As per reports, The IRS has filed federal liens against the former couple to recover the dues.

Another source quoted by People, confirmed financial woes as one of the main reasons for the divorce.

"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now," said the source.

"They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," added the source.

Kim and Kroy had met at a charity event in May 2010. They were married for 11 years and had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Talking about the divorce, Kim reasoned that the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." As per the legal documents, She has asked for the primary physical custody of their kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and intends to legally restore her maiden name.

