Manasi Naik reveals she has filed for divorce from Pradeep Kharera: High time I walk out (Exclusive)

Actor Manasi Naik has filed for a divorce from husband Pradeep Kharera, she exclusively tells us. Naik and Kharera unfollowed each other on social media, while also deleting their pictures together sparking rumours that the two have parted ways.

While talking to us, Naik, says, “The rumours are true, I wouldn’t lie. I have filed for the divorce, it is under procedure right now. I’m extremely emotional right now.”

The Tribhanga actor admits she is not coping well with the separation, she also elaborates, “It’s not right on my part to say what went wrong. Things didn’t work out and that it all happened too soon and fast. I still believe in love, I want to love again. There was a time when I wanted to have a family and then I got married. Of course, that was too fast and I think that’s where it all went wrong. It’s high time for me to walk out (of the marriage). I truly have respect for his family and him. But as a woman I have self esteem and self respect. I need to understand that one cant steep so low that you give up on things.”

Naik, adds that she wants “to move on and concentrate” on her career. Right now my family, my friends, my myself, and my audience are counting on me as an artist. I think it’s high time that I should concentrate on my career. Somewhere you stop trusting people and I think that has happened with me. At this point of time I want that support emotionally and spiritually but I feel drained out completely because unfortunately there was no give and take happening (in the past relationship). On the other hand, my upbringing is very Puneri. I believe in the support system of supporting anyone you love. I have done my bit. And if only one of us is earning then I think they deserve that support and if that is not there then it’s better to just walk out. Right now many people give out interviews on mental health and how you should understand each other and communicate (with your partner) and if that is lacking, it’s a red flag and you need to walk out then and there itself,” she ends.

