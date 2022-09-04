Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura on losing two flats in Noida twin towers demolition: 'My father had to go through a lot'

Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura was one of the people, who lost property, when the Noida Supertech twin towers were demolished on August 28. After the demolition of the building for violation of set rules, building regulations, and fire safety norms, Manit had revealed on Instagram that he had also invested in it. He has now described his experience with the builders as a 'nightmare.' Also Read| I prefer not to restrict myself as an actor: Manit Joura

In a recent interview, Manit Joura revealed that his father had bought two flats in the twin towers, one in 2011, and another as an investment for him in 2013. The builders did not tell them about the issues regarding the construction, and they decided to file a case against the company eight years ago.

He told ETimes, "My father had to visit court all these years and I would feel really bad that he had to go through a lot at this age. My father had dreamt of having a nice place at a good location, but that didn’t happen. The Supreme Court gave a judgement that the builders will have to pay the buyers the interest on the amount given to them. However, they paid us the interest amount for just a few months, and that’s when we filed another case. After that, they started paying us in small amounts for some time, which didn’t really help because what we had paid for the property was a hefty amount.”

Manit added, "There was a lot of back and forth in this case, and it was a nightmare for my family and me, and I’m sure for other buyers too. I have seen my father sitting in court with the hope that the judgement will be in our favour. But I am happy with the decision of the Supreme Court." Asked how he felt when the towers were finally demolished, the actor said, "It was painful. I didn’t even see the video of the demolition and didn’t speak to my parents about it."

Manit had spoken about the demolition in a video shared by his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya from the TV show's set. Manit said that though his family has gotten much less than what they had invested in the property, they are happy that Supreme Court of India took a stand in the matter.

