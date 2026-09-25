Meet actor who became a star at 6, worked with Salman Khan, Sunny Deol; bought a 4 crore home at just 15

Buying a house is a major milestone for most people, but achieving it as a teenager is certainly not an everyday feat. This actor had already tasted stardom as a child, working with some of Bollywood's biggest names before she was even in her teens. At 15, she added another remarkable milestone to her journey by purchasing a house in Mumbai worth crores. The actor is Ruhaanika Dhawan, who is currently setting benchmarks and breaking records in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Ruhaanika Dhawan's journey

Actor worked with Salman Khan and Sunny Deol at the age of 9.

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Born on September 25, 2007, in Mumbai, Ruhaanika began working as a child artist early in her life. She made her television debut in 2012 with Zee TV's Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, where she played Aashi. However, her biggest breakthrough came with Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

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{{^usCountry}} In Ekta Kapoor's show, Ruhaanika played the roles of young Ruhi Bhalla and later Pihu Bhalla. Her performance made her one of the recognisable child actors on Indian television. Her bond with Divyanka Tripathi won hearts, and the show went on for over three years, becoming a fan favourite. She also won the Indian Telly Award for Most Popular Child Artiste - Female for her work on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ekta Kapoor's show, Ruhaanika played the roles of young Ruhi Bhalla and later Pihu Bhalla. Her performance made her one of the recognisable child actors on Indian television. Her bond with Divyanka Tripathi won hearts, and the show went on for over three years, becoming a fan favourite. She also won the Indian Telly Award for Most Popular Child Artiste - Female for her work on the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Ruhaanika also made her Bollywood debut while she was still a child. She had a cameo in Salman Khan's Jai Ho, and later appeared in Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once Again, which released in 2016. She also made appearances on television programmes including Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien child star Ruhaanika Dhawan is now in KKK15.

As she grew older, Ruhaanika also focused on her education. She took a break from regular acting projects for nearly three years to concentrate on her studies. In 2025, she scored 91% in her Class XII International Baccalaureate examinations. She is now pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration and has been balancing her studies with auditions, brand collaborations and shows.

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Ruhaanika bought two flats worth ₹ 4 crore at 15

In January 2023, Ruhaanika made headlines after revealing that she had bought her own home in Mumbai at the age of 15. Sharing pictures from the new house, including photographs with her father, the actor described it as a "very big dream" that she had achieved.

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Moneycontrol later reported that Ruhaanika had actually purchased two adjacent apartments in Mumbai's Lokhandwala complex for a combined value of around ₹4 crore. According to registration documents accessed by Moneycontrol, one flat cost ₹2.74 crore while the other was priced at ₹1.25 crore. The apartments, located on the 10th floor, measured 1,030 sq ft and 470 sq ft respectively.

Since Ruhaanika was a minor at the time of the purchase, the flats were registered in the name of her mother, Dolly Sumankumar Dhawan. The registration documents showed that the properties were registered on December 28, 2022. Announcing the milestone on social media, Ruhaanika credited her parents, particularly her mother, for helping her save and manage her earnings. She said buying a home was a dream she had wanted to fulfil for a long time and described the achievement as just the beginning.

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Now 18, Ruhaanika Dhawan is back in the spotlight after taking a break from acting to focus on her education. She has been earning praise from filmmaker Rohit Shetty for her performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Despite being the youngest contestant this season, Ruhaanika won her very first task against Karan Wahi. In a recent stunt, contestants had to crawl to the end of a pole suspended at the top of a building and jump from it to collect a flag. Ruhaanika completed the stunt so quickly that she even impressed the show’s stunt team. Although she ultimately lost the task to Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty praised her for her performance. Now the actor is fighting for the trophy against Orry, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral and Rithvik Dhanjani.