Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: Duchess reveals how Kate Middleton 'hurt her feelings' during wedding

Meghan Markle, on her interview with Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry, has revealed details from her royal wedding and the moment she shared with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate, who is married to Harry's brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.

Speaking on U.S. station CBS late on Sunday, Meghan denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.

"That was a turning point," Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: "The reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.

"There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.

"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said.

Meghan also revealed that she and Harry got married in secret three days before the official ceremony. "Three days before our wedding, we got married," she said, revealing that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19 2018 at Britain's Windsor Castle.

"No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"

Meghan explained that she was not being paid for the interview.

