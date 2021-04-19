Home / Entertainment / Tv / Meghan Markle sent handwritten card, handmade wreath for Prince Philip's funeral; details revealed
Meghan Markle sent handwritten card, handmade wreath for Prince Philip's funeral; details revealed

Details about a handmade wreath sent by Meghan Markle for Prince Philip's funeral have been revealed in a new report. Meghan was unable to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the funeral, because she is expecting her second child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg. (AP)

Meghan Markle sent a handwritten note and a wreath to be laid in Prince Philip's name, at his funeral service over the weekend. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, at the age of 99.

Prince Harry flew down to the UK from the US, to attend the funeral, but the Duchess of Sussex didn't make the trip, on doctors' advice. She is pregnant with her second child, and reportedly watched the funeral service from her Montecito home.

A Vanity Fair report says that even though Meghan wasn't able to fly down for the funeral, she arranged 'with Harry to send a wreath to be laid in the Duke of Edinburgh’s name'. The handmade wreath, the report said, is designed by Willow Crosley, who has worked with the couple several times in the past. She designed the flower arrangements for a section of their wedding in 2018, and then for their baby Archie's christening a year later.

The wreath reportedly had a number of 'symbolic touches', the report said, 'including Acanthus mollis (Bear's breeches) as the National flower of Greece and Eryngium (Sea Holly), to represent the Royal Marines.' The roses were a 'nod to the Duke’s birth month, June.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the royals is said to be strained, following their 'stepping back' as senior members of the family last year. Earlier this year, they appeared for a joint interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke about the circumstances that prompted them to relocate to the US.

In the interview, they had said that the royal family didn't want Archie to be given a title, which meant that he wouldn't be entitled to security. Meghan also suggested that certain members of the family had shown concerns about the colour of Archie's skin, before he was born. Harry later told Oprah that the Queen and Prince Philip weren't ones to make the comments.

