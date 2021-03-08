Home / Entertainment / Tv / Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her
Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on Monday morning. The Duchess has revealed how the Buckingham Palace was often ready to throw her under the bus to protect other members of the royal family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.

Meghan Markle, in her highly anticipated, 'explosive' new interview with Oprah Winfrey, has talked about her equation with other members of the royal family. She said while her relations with the actual family were well, it was the 'institution' that let her down.

When asked if she was silent or had been silenced, she said, "The latter. Everyone in my world was given a very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating to always say no comment."

Meghan said she believed she was being protected by the royal institution. "It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."

Asked if she was not supported by the powers that be, she said: "There's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalise that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me."

Meghan added that the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan said in an interview aired on CBS late on Sunday.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Asked who the conversation was with, she said, "I think that would be very damaging to them."

