Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: Duchess reveals how Kate Middleton 'hurt her feelings' during wedding
Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate, who is married to Harry's brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.
Speaking on U.S. station CBS late on Sunday, Meghan denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.
"That was a turning point," Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: "The reverse happened."
Also read: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.
"There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."
Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.
"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said.
Meghan also revealed that she and Harry got married in secret three days before the official ceremony. "Three days before our wedding, we got married," she said, revealing that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19 2018 at Britain's Windsor Castle.
"No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"
Meghan explained that she was not being paid for the interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan reveals how Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding to Prince Harry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12
- Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her
- Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets
- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother
- Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz
- Shehnaaz Gill has said that because Sidharth Shukla is 'the complete package', girls constantly hit on him, which she thinks is a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'
- Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen gets big and powerful for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic
- Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics
- Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations
- Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox