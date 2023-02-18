Mom to be Laura Anderson flashes radiant smile in latest post, shows off her 'biggest jeans'. See pics

TV personality Laura Anderson took to Instagram and shared her pictures from Scotland on Friday. Mom to be can be seen making the most out of her day out in Gleneagles. She posed under a bright sky with buildings and greenery in the backdrop. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera and showed off her ‘biggest jeans.’ Many fans penned few essential items to ensure a comfortable journey during pregnancy, and gave compliments for her ‘glow.’ (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy, shows off her baby bump. See pics)

In the photographs, Laura made a fashion statement in black oversized coat. She wore a white tee with pair of jeans and a yellow coat. She wore silver pointed heels and kept her hair untied for the day. She also held a a white sling bag. In the photographs, she looked straight into the camera and gave a big smile. She stood under a cloudy sky in the backdrop of buildings and greenery. She added Gleneagles as the location on the post.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Laura wrote, “The Motherland (Scotland flag emoji).” Musician Paige Turley commented, “Boss babe!!” Tv presenter Lisa Wilkinson wrote, “Pregnancy suits you!”

Reacting to the post, one of Laura's fans commented, “Make sure you wear your maternity leggings when you go to the breakfast!! 10 courses we had last weekend at Gleneagles.” Another fan wrote, “My fav place, enjoy and congrats.” Other fan commented, “You look beautiful.” A fan asked her, “Love your coat, where it is from? Enjoy Gleneagles.” “Congratulations Laura! Looking gorgeous.” Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Laura took to Instagram, and re-shared her post, and wrote, “What to wear when you're pregnant-the biggest jeans you can find.”

Laura Anderson shares pictures via Instagram Stories.

Laura on Wednesday announced that she and her partner, Gary Lucy, will soon become parents for the first time after the two met each other on Celebs Go Dating. Sharing the pregnancy news on social media handle, she wrote, “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer'23 (pregnant woman emoji).” She also shared a video which featured a series of pictures and short clips from her pregnancy. In one of the pictures, the couple was dressed up as Santa Claus as they wore red caps. The two posed for the camera and flashed attractive smiles.

Laura Anderson shot to fame as became the runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island. She also appeared in Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebs Go Dating. During Celebs Go Dating, Laura fell in love with Gary Lucy.

