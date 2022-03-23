Mouni Roy recalls Kyunki...days on Smriti Irani's birthday: 'Wanted to be like you then, wish to be like you now'

Mouni Roy has penned a long letter for her former co-star and now Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani on her birthday. Mouni had played the role of Smrit's daughter in the hit Ekta Kapor show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While Smriti was in the lead role of Tulsi Virani, Mouni started her career as her onscreen daughter Krishna Tulsi in the show. Also read: Mouni Roy touches husband Suraj Nambiar's feet as they celebrate first Holi as married couple

Mouni shared a candid picture of Smriti on Instagram and began the letter, by referring to her as an elder sister. She wrote, “My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial. This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of Uni I had joined the cast of Kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of them, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, everything that you were blew my mind & heart."

She further added, "I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most. HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was created by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. The show ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus.

Smriti Irani reacted to a video posted by Ekta Kapoor on her birthday.

Ekta shared a video on her Instagram Stories, telling her son Ravie, “Trying to call your Maasi to wish her ‘Happy birthday’? Let's make a post for her.” The little one is seen holding the wire of a landline phone. “Happie bday @smritiiraniofficial Maasi. We wanna post a love letter for you! Since you are the best!" Smrita reacted to the post on her Instagram Stories, “My baby and my best friend @ektarkapoor. Love you.”

Smriti shot to fame with TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000. She went on to work in several other shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Waaris and also hosted Savdhaan India for some time. She defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections to become MP from Amethi and is also the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet.

