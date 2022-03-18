Mouni Roy touches husband Suraj Nambiar's feet as they celebrate first Holi as married couple

Mouni Roy has shared photos from her Holi celebrations with her husband Suraj Nambiar at their home. In the photos, the couple is seen decked up in pure white outfits, posing for pictures on their balcony. Both of them are wearing kurta pyjamas and their dog, with its fluffy white fur, complements them too. (Also read: Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her ‘SunMoon’ with husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir, claims he stole her jumper. See pics)

Mouni and Suraj showed their hands covered in colourful gulaal to the camera in the first couple of photos. A photo even showed Mouni putting some colour on Suraj's cheeks and another showed her touching his feet with a plate full of colours in her other hand.

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter! HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII." She also added the hashtag '#ourfirst'.

Actor and friend Ashkaa Goradia wished them on the occasion. “Happpyyyy Holliiiii,” she wrote. Karan Tacker, Geeta Kapur also wished the couple. A fan wrote, “Happiness holi mouni mam.” Another commented, “May you stay safe from the evil eye.”

Mouni and Suraj got married in a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in Goa in January. The pre-wedding functions also included a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Sharing the first official pictures as husband and wife, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Suraj also shared the pics on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Recently, Mouni and Suraj, who is a Dubai-based businessman, launched a new venture together. “Ultimate Gurus aims at helping inquisitive minds who are looking for an avenue to hone their skills. Our vision for the online platform is to provide everyone with the right path towards their dreams with high-quality content, well-structured learning objectives, and access to the best in the business,” Suraj had said about the project.

Mouni will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She recently featured with Tiger Shroff in a music video.

