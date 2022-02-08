Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar go snow-biking during Kashmir honeymoon, warm up with hot tea. See photos

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are honeymooning in Kashmir's Gulmarg and sharing snippets of their trip on Instagram. On Monday night, Suraj posted a bunch of photos from their snow-biking session.

“Chilling,” Suraj captioned his latest honeymoon album, which shows the couple sipping tea amid snow covered mountains, and sitting on snow bikes, ready to take off. Mouni and Suraj, both wearing bomber jackets, can be seen cuddling up for a selfie.

In the comments section, fans called the couple “cuties” and also posted the evil eye amulet emojis. Aashka Goradia, who attended the couple's wedding, dropped the heart eyes emojis. Earlier, Mouni had added more photos to her honeymoon album on Instagram, writing: “Presently SunMoon-ing.” Mouni's photos offered glimpses of the view of a snow-covered Kashmir from their resort.

Mouni also penned a note on her honeymoon: “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads and happy faces with white greetings.”

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 at a destination wedding in Goa, where they had two ceremonies. The couple wore Sabyasachi ensembles for the Bengali wedding, glimpses of which she shared on Instagram. For the Malayali wedding, the bride wore a red and white saree while Suraj opted for a cream kurta and mundu.

Mouni and Suraj's wedding festivities also included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple filled up their social media feed with snippets from the festivities. For haldi, Mouni wore white while for her mehendi ceremony, she opted for a yellow lehenga.

Mouni and Suraj were showered with congratulations from the likes of Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia, among others. Apart from Aashka, Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani were also part of Mouni and Suraj's wedding festivities.

