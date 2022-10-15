Fans are nostalgic as 'MTV OGs' Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Shenaz and more reunite. See pics

Mini Mathur recently surprised fans with a big dose of nostalgia as she met Malaika Arora, Nikhil Chinapa, Cyrus Sahukar, Maria Goretti, Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunal Vijaykar and Preeta Sukhtankar. All of them came together to celebrate former MTV head Seher Bedi’s birthday in Mumbai. Mini also talked about how much they missed their friends Cyrus Broacha, Amrita Arora and Nafisa Joseph who couldn’t attend the event.

Mini posted a reel where all of them were seen having fun while posing for pictures and offered a glimpse of special themed cookies and a cake which read, “THE MTV OG’s ARE HERE.” The MTV gang were also joined by Gaurav Kapur, the former VJ for Channel V. Malaika also shared a group photo from their lunch party.

Walking down memory lane, Mini wrote in the caption, “The coolest job any TV host in India could ever aspire for- be an MTV VJ at the turn of this century! The OG Veejays collected together today after years though most of us have remained friends for life! And we realised.. nothing changes if you’ve always been the best! Thank you @seherubedi & @tinagbedi for bringing us together for a mad afternoon! And as we always closed every show at MTV. ENJOY! @nikhilchinapa @shenaztreasury @malaikaaroraofficial @mariagorettiz @cyrus_sahukar @kunalvijayakar @itsmspreetatoyou @mtvindia Missed you @cyrus_broacha @amuaroraofficial and #nafisajoseph PS: We had a guest VJ from rival channel [V] coz we all love @gauravkaps don’t we?”

Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories.

Reacting to the video, fans showered love upon all of them. One fan wrote in the comment section, “Childhood memories popped up watching you guys..lots of love for you guys.” “Loved each one of you since I was a kid. A big reason I am what I am today! I am an anchor from Bangalore, I host events for a living,” added another one. Someone also said, “Absolutely love this and miss the days so so so much.”

Mini started her career as an MTV VJ. She alongside Malaika and Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar were among the first video jockeys of Indian television back in the 90s. They hosted popular shows like Love Live, Style Check, The Big Picture and MTV Bakra. Mini last starred in Mind The Malhotras Season 2, alongside Cyrus Sahukar.

