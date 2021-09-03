Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh introduce their blue-eyed son Sufi as he turns seven months old. Watch

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh gave fans the first glimpse of their son Sufi as he turned seven months old on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video on their respective accounts featuring Sufi. The couple welcomed him on February 3, this year.

The video begins with Sufi seated on a couch, propped up against a large cushion. He gave different expressions in the clip as the camera recorded his various poses. He wore a light blue T-shirt with dark coloured shorts. The video ended with him laying down and then crawling on the couch.

Sharing the video, Nakuul wrote, "Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim...#happy7months #babyboy #happybirthdayson #sufim #babiesofinstagram #sufiandmaa #parenting #motherhood #fatherhood #growinguptoosoon." The song I Get To Love You by Ruelle played in the background of the video.

Taking to the comments section, many celebs showered the baby with love. Neeti Mohan wrote, "Finally is pyare bache ke darshan ho gaye (Finally got to see the adorable baby). What a good looking boy he is . The eyes uffff! God bless." Anirudh Dave said, "Ohhhh baby sufi."

Shrenu Parikh commented, "OMG … can I cry my (heart emoji) out! Please put a kaala teeka! He’s adorable." Ruslaan Mumtaz said, "Sooooo cute @babysufim you are just like your mom and dad."

Earlier this year, Jankee had revealed that she had delivered Sufi through a C-section. She had also said that Sufi had to undergo surgery just after he turned two months old. He was diagnosed with Bilateral Inguinal Hernia. Jankee had also said that the couple decided to name their child Sufi when she was in her first trimester.

Nakuul has featured in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He is currently starring in Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2, opposite Disha Parmar.