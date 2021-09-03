Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh introduce their blue-eyed son Sufi as he turns seven months old. Watch
tv

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh introduce their blue-eyed son Sufi as he turns seven months old. Watch

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have revealed the face of their son Sufi for the first time. He turned seven months old on Friday. Check out the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh and their son Sufi.

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh gave fans the first glimpse of their son Sufi as he turned seven months old on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video on their respective accounts featuring Sufi. The couple welcomed him on February 3, this year.

The video begins with Sufi seated on a couch, propped up against a large cushion. He gave different expressions in the clip as the camera recorded his various poses. He wore a light blue T-shirt with dark coloured shorts. The video ended with him laying down and then crawling on the couch.

Sharing the video, Nakuul wrote, "Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim...#happy7months #babyboy #happybirthdayson #sufim #babiesofinstagram #sufiandmaa #parenting #motherhood #fatherhood #growinguptoosoon." The song I Get To Love You by Ruelle played in the background of the video.

RELATED STORIES

Taking to the comments section, many celebs showered the baby with love. Neeti Mohan wrote, "Finally is pyare bache ke darshan ho gaye (Finally got to see the adorable baby). What a good looking boy he is . The eyes uffff! God bless." Anirudh Dave said, "Ohhhh baby sufi."

Shrenu Parikh commented, "OMG … can I cry my (heart emoji) out! Please put a kaala teeka! He’s adorable." Ruslaan Mumtaz said, "Sooooo cute @babysufim you are just like your mom and dad."

Earlier this year, Jankee had revealed that she had delivered Sufi through a C-section. She had also said that Sufi had to undergo surgery just after he turned two months old. He was diagnosed with Bilateral Inguinal Hernia. Jankee had also said that the couple decided to name their child Sufi when she was in her first trimester.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar analyse woes of being single

Nakuul has featured in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He is currently starring in Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2, opposite Disha Parmar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nakuul mehta sufi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sidharth 'forcibly sent 20,000' to Pratyusha's dad during Covid lockdown

Jasmin Bhasin: Is 40 an age to die? When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful

Shweta shares photoshoot pics, daughter Palak calls her 'hottest legend'

Ankita says she didn't know about Sushant-Rhea's relationship: 'God bless her'
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP