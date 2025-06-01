Nakuul Mehta announces wife Jankee Parekh's 2nd pregnancy with sweet photoshoot: ‘We are accepting blessings again’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a happy news with his fans. Him and singer wife Jankee Parekh are expecting their second baby. He made the announcement with a special photoshoot. Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta are expecting their second child now.

A happy addition to the family

“The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, 𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷,” he wrote with the photos. The pictures show mom and dad in matching grey-beige outfits, hanging out in a garden. Their son Sufi also joined them and showed off a drawing he had made of his happy family, even including his sibling-to-be.

Dia Mirza commented, “How wonderful ❤️❤️❤️ love love love love.” Actor Aditi Sharma wrote, "awwwww❤️❤️ this is so wonderful. lots n lots of loveeee." Podcaster Nikhil Taneja wrote, “YAY!!!! THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE!!! WOOHOO!!!!! Can't wait for our baby's bestie to be born.”

About Nakuul and Jankee

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married on January 28, 2012. They welcomed their son, Sufi, in February 2021 and often post glimpses of their family life on Instagram.

Earlier, Jankee had shared that she delivered Sufi via C-section. When he was just over two months old, Sufi had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia.

Nakuul is known for his roles in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and currently stars alongside Disha Parmar in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Jankee, a singer by profession, has released several popular videos on YouTube.

Previously in an interview to HT, Nakuul spoke about how he is raising his son. “Saying things like ‘don’t cry like a girl’ is an absolute no in front of Sufi. Between my wife Janki and me, it’s something we have consciously spoken about. But he happens to meet people in his extended family, who say it, so there is a constant battle between us two if they need to be corrected,” he shared.