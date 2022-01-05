Nakuul Mehta: These are anxious times for humanity at large

I began shooting for my TV show, somewhere (wife singer) Jankee and I knew that it is a risk,” says Nakuul Mehta, who shared that he had tested positive via Instagram on 23 December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then he recuperated at home and has tested negatively and resumed work as well. “I have been extremely careful for the past one year and 8 months. Being a mask police on sets and avoid unnecessary social interaction. Somewhere, it was not so shocking. In the last two months I have been shooting for two shows in Mumbai and London. Everything that could go in my favour, did but somethings didn’t. Life is such and you have to take in your stride,” says, adding the two weeks of absolute stillness were “insightful”.

Jankee and their infant son Sufi too tested positive and it was tough and challenging for Mehta. He shares, “Jankee and I could deal with our own health but Sufi had a rough week with high fever. He had to be admitted to a children’s hospital for a week. Thankfully, we are all fine. These are anxious times for humanity at large. With the Omicron scare and spike in cases, what one can do is be as careful as you can. Don’t indulge or socialise if possible. It was hard for us as our friends were out and about but when you have a family, you have to be wiser and careful.” Their son hasn’t met most of their extended family and he admits that they neither “felt nor fed into the anxiety of staying at home.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehta advises caution but also feels that life has to go on. “Work gives meaning to our lives and for most of last two years, we were operating from home but there came a point where you had to step out. One finds their own strength to go out and work,” he says.

The actor urges people to get tested as the third wave is “very contagious”. “Every day, one friend or family member is testing positive. I hope it is a matter of time that we develop herd immunity,” he signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON