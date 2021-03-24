Namak Issk Ka actor Shruti Sharma denies that the show romanticises violence against women

TV actor Shruti Sharma is set to make her debut in films alongside Sanya Malhotra, in Netflix's Pagglait. Shruti is currently seen in the popular TV show Namak Issk Ka. While her show often romanticises violent behaviour against women, Shruti has claimed that her lead character, Kahani, has never been shown as a victim.

Asked about it, Shruti told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Yug (the male lead of the serial) and Kahani had a past where they were childhood friends, and due to time and destiny they get separated. Later on, when she realises that Yug is her childhood friend, she found a long lost friend. Of course, then you tend to get emotional, right?"

She was making a reference to a scene in which Yug is seen dragging and locking up Kahani. It was right before this that she was forcibly married to Yug.

"We have never shown Kahani as a victim and Yug has never tortured her. Both of them are shown as correct in their own places. Whatever you saw is right but there is a reason why Kahani finds a good human being and a complete family man in Yug," she added.

There is little scope for grey characters, especially women, on Indian TV. Shruti said that the shows are mainly made for female audiences.

"It is all about bad versus good, because a TV show is made keeping in mind the female audiences. I know the time is changing, but it is what the audience demands, too. But there are shows being made where they are trying to prove that not all women are bad, and women can habituate in harmony and support each other. And that is what even we are trying to portray."

About her role in Pagglait, Shruti said, "My characters name is Nazia Zaidi who is Sandhya's (Sanya) childhood friend. She is a working woman and has a great bond with Sandhya."

Insisting that working on the film 'felt like a vacation', Shruti said, "We had a lot of fun while shooting. TV is completely different from a film's set because in television you are obligated to shoot 5-6 scenes in a day. While working in films you shoot only one or two scenes in a day."

"Sanya is really fun and humble. We shared a great bond while shooting. She is very down to earth," she said, before signing off.

