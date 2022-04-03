Namita Thapar reveals she has invested in a brand that Ashneer Grover nabbed on Shark Tank: 'I got in touch with them'

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, has spoken about a deal she missed while on the show. In a recent interview, Namita said that she regretted not getting the TagZ Foods deal. She added that after the show was over she approached them and made her investment in the company. (Also Read | Shark Tank: Ashneer Grover hangs out with Rannvijay Singha at home, fans ask ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu’)

TagZ Foods, was a participant in the business reality show Shark Tank India. On the show, Ashneer Grover had countered the offer made by Namita and Aman Gupta for the deal. Ashneer is the co-founder of BharatPe. Aman is the co-founder and CMO of boAt.

Speaking with Rohan Joshi for his YouTube show, Namita responded to a question on a deal that she regrets missing. She said, "I regretted missing out on the TagZ deal--the popped, the chips with the healthy angle to it, the dip which was delicious. We really fought hard for it and we lost by like .25%. But then the three or four deals that I lost out but after the show got done I got in touch with them and invested in them. So no regrets anymore."

On Shark Tank India, Namita had said, speaking about herself and Aman, "Humare paas aapke liye ek offer hai. Humara offer hai ₹70 lakh for four per cent. Hume lagta hai yeh bohut fair offer hai (We have a deal for you. Our offer is ₹70 lakh for four per cent. We think this is a fair offer)."

After this, Ashneer had said, "Mera offer hai ₹70 lakh for 3.5 per cent. Yeh kuch brand nahi banane waale aapke, sab aapko bech rahe hai (My offer is ₹70 lakh for 3.5 per cent. They are not going to make a brand for you, they are just messing with you)."

TagZ Foods is a Bengaluru-based snacks brand and had announced earlier this year that it raised a funding both from Ashneer and Namita. The Hindu Business Line quoted Namita as saying, “I am personally passionate about healthy snacking and through Emcure bring healthcare expertise and networks to any company I associate with. TagZ is a brilliant brand that balances fitter snacking options without compromising on taste and I am excited to help them scale in India and globally.”

Apart from Namita, Aman, and Ashneer, Shark Tank India also featured Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

Shark Tank India's finale aired on Sony Entertainment Television on February 4. Seven 'sharks', all self-made entrepreneurs, witnessed budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses, seeking the sharks' investment.

