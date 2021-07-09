Narayani Shastri says she 'never worried about ageing': 'I played Akashdeep Saigal's mother in my 20s'

Actor Narayani Shastri has said that ageing has never been an issue for her, be it 'on screen or even in real life'. She cited the example of when she played the role of actor Akashdeep Saigal's character's mother in the 2001 serial Kkusum, when she was in her 20s. She also said that she has 'no qualms' about essaying the role of a mother or mother-in-law if the role is 'meaty, focuses on me and challenges me'.

Narayani Shastri has also said that there is no dearth of strong roles for women on television or in movies now. On how she chooses roles, she said that her 'character should be essential to the show and its absence should be missed by viewers'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Narayani said, "Many years ago, I played Akashdeep Saigal's mother in Kkusum. I was in my 20s then and it was completely okay for me because I have never worried about ageing on screen or even in real life for that matter. If the role is meaty, focuses on me and challenges me, I have no qualms about playing a saas or a mother. I should be happy doing the show. Whether it is a lead role or not, does not matter. At my age, I can’t be playing a 20-year old dancing around trees or romancing someone in college. Those days when women had to graduate to typical 'mom' roles are over."

"There is no dearth of strong roles for women on television or films today. The TV show Anupamaa is a good example and if any actress waits, you do land interesting roles. This whole perspective about only a hero or heroine's role being important is wrong. I feel that my character should be essential to the show and its absence should be missed by viewers. That's how I choose my roles. It has to be a strong pillar of the show. Krutika Desai, one of the senior actors in television, is a great example of how people continue to get interesting roles. She is doing an interesting role in Pandya Store,” she added.

Also Read | When Dilip Kumar 'appealed' to comatose Raj Kapoor to wake up: 'I know you are great actor. Enough is enough'

Narayani Shastri is currently seen in the role of Rajvi Vipul Rawal in television show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. She is known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Piya Ka Ghar, Namak Haraam, Mamta and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Narayani made her debut in Kahani Saat Pheron Ki on DD National.