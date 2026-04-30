Navjot Singh Sidhu says Samay Raina episode ranks among top 5 in last 21 years: ‘Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai’

Comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to return together for the first time since the India's Got Latent controversy. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, the duo will be seen on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show also features Navjot Singh Sidhu, and in his latest Instagram post, he shared a note showering praise on Samay, calling the episode one of the best in the last two decades.

What Navjot shared

Navjot Singh Sidhu has praised Samay Raina and penned a note for him.

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Navjot shared a picture with Samay, as the two were seen seated beside one another. In the caption, he began, “This guy @maisamayhoon is incredible - the episode would rank among the top 5 that I have been part of in the last 21 yrs - just phenomenal energy ! 2004 se lekar aaj tak maine hansi ke har rang dekhe hain, har andaaz tol ke dekha hai (He has outdone all the spark of humour). Kapil Sharma aur Sunil Grover ke baad, 22 saalon ke is safar mein agar kisi ne mere dil ki ghanti bajayi hain….. toh woh hai Samay Raina (After Kapil and Sunil, he has won my heart)!"

'Samay Raina jaisa sher dahadta hai…'

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, "Yeh ladka mic nahi pakadta… yeh mahaul pakad leta hai…. Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai…. ek nikli toh seedha nishane pe, aur doosri taiyaar !! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, "Yeh ladka mic nahi pakadta… yeh mahaul pakad leta hai…. Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai…. ek nikli toh seedha nishane pe, aur doosri taiyaar !! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Comedy ka badshah woh nahi jo sirf hasaaye… badshah woh hai jo waqt ko apni hansi pe nachaaye….. aur yeh kaam yeh naujawan kar raha hai !! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comedy ka badshah woh nahi jo sirf hasaaye… badshah woh hai jo waqt ko apni hansi pe nachaaye….. aur yeh kaam yeh naujawan kar raha hai !! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Gidhad ki maut aati hai toh shehar ki taraf daudta hai.….. magar jab Samay Raina jaisa sher dahadta hai, toh poora zamana sajde mein gir jaata hai!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gidhad ki maut aati hai toh shehar ki taraf daudta hai.….. magar jab Samay Raina jaisa sher dahadta hai, toh poora zamana sajde mein gir jaata hai!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video of Samay announcing his appearance on the show. He will be seen with Ranveer, for the second time on a show. The last time the two were together for a show, it turned out to be a nationwide controversy! In February last year, when Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on India’s Got Latent, his remarks about parents and sex sparked widespread backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish. Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer was restricted from continuing his podcasts. However, in March, the Supreme Court of India allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video of Samay announcing his appearance on the show. He will be seen with Ranveer, for the second time on a show. The last time the two were together for a show, it turned out to be a nationwide controversy! In February last year, when Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on India’s Got Latent, his remarks about parents and sex sparked widespread backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish. Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer was restricted from continuing his podcasts. However, in March, the Supreme Court of India allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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