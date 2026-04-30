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Navjot Singh Sidhu says Samay Raina episode ranks among top 5 in last 21 years: ‘Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai’

Comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunited for a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on World Laughter Day, May 2.

Apr 30, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to return together for the first time since the India's Got Latent controversy. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, the duo will be seen on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show also features Navjot Singh Sidhu, and in his latest Instagram post, he shared a note showering praise on Samay, calling the episode one of the best in the last two decades.

What Navjot shared

Navjot Singh Sidhu has praised Samay Raina and penned a note for him.

Navjot shared a picture with Samay, as the two were seen seated beside one another. In the caption, he began, “This guy @maisamayhoon is incredible - the episode would rank among the top 5 that I have been part of in the last 21 yrs - just phenomenal energy ! 2004 se lekar aaj tak maine hansi ke har rang dekhe hain, har andaaz tol ke dekha hai (He has outdone all the spark of humour). Kapil Sharma aur Sunil Grover ke baad, 22 saalon ke is safar mein agar kisi ne mere dil ki ghanti bajayi hain….. toh woh hai Samay Raina (After Kapil and Sunil, he has won my heart)!"

'Samay Raina jaisa sher dahadta hai…'

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

world laughter day navjot singh sidhu samay raina ranveer allahbadia
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Home / Entertainment / TV / Navjot Singh Sidhu says Samay Raina episode ranks among top 5 in last 21 years: ‘Iski baat teer nahi, tarkash hoti hai’
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