NCB raids ex Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli’s Mumbai house, drugs recovered

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. The raid was led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

News agency ANI reports that after the raid, an NCB team took Armaan to its office. Reportedly, drugs were recovered from his house during the search. He will now be questioned in the agency’s office.

#UPDATE | Drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at actor Armaan Kohli's residence in Mumbai. The actor will now be questioned in the agency's office: NCB pic.twitter.com/6adAQv2ZX2 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021





Last year, several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the NCB in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. The case was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Armaan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 and made headlines for his volatile temper as well as his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. In June, he expressed his interest in being a guest on Bigg Boss 15 and made requests to host Salman Khan.

However, Armaan lost his cool when a media report called his tweets to Salman ‘desperate’. He wrote on Twitter, “It was fun that me and people who love me were doing, U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI.”

When a fan asked him to ‘ignore’ such reports and wanted him to be a part of the show, he said that he was no longer interested. “Basit brother ab mood nahi hai yaar, dimag kharab kar diya (now I am not in the mood anymore, I am annoyed), these new generation of press do not know how to talk and what to write, 90s had the best press,” he wrote.

Armaan has starred in several films such as Dushman Zamana (1992), Anaam (1993), Qahar (1997) and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).