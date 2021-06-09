Neelam Kothari gets emotional after watching husband Samir Soni recall their first meeting on Super Dancer. Watch

Neelam Kothari Soni got emotional after watching a special video message from her husband, Samir Soni, during an episode of Super Dancer 4, on which she appeared as a guest judge.

In the video, which Neelam and Samir shared on Instagram, he spoke about their first meeting, and how blessed he feels to be a part of her life.

"I know you were nervous and excited about being on the show because after all, you were facing the camera all over again after almost 20 years of taking a sabbatical from the Indian film industry. But I am sure, once you are there, everything will be alright," he said.

"When I saw your for the first time on the sets of Jawaani, I thought this was the cutest girl ever in the film industry. The fact that you got married to me is the biggest compliment. You are a multi-tasker like nobody else. You take care of the house, of parents, of Ahana and me, and even the office. Everything is just on point. I feel bad that I don’t contribute as much as I can but know that I love you,” he added.

Samir's message was followed by a short video from their daughter Ahana, in which she said that everyone is missing her at home, and that they hope that she is having fun on the show.

Neelam, who rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, made a comeback of sorts in last year's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She appeared alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. During the course of the show, she contemplated making a return to acting, and sought advice from her industry friends. A second season is in the offing.