Neetu Kapoor compliments Bharti Singh for weight loss, she replies ‘ma’am ko laga Kareena Kapoor aa gayi hai’. Watch

Kapil Sharma, on his YouTube channel, released a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode was the one featuring Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu revealed that Riddhima was nervous about what would be her television debut. “But once she is there, she will be fine,” she said. She also hugged Kapil’s mother and complimented him.

Bharti Singh, who recently lost 16 kgs, asked Neetu to say on camera that she looked thinner. “Bohot patli ho gayi hai (You have become very thin), she is like, quarter her size,” Neetu told Bharti, who quipped, “Main aayi, ma’am ko laga Kareena Kapoor aa gayi hai (When I came, ma’am thought Kareena Kapoor was here).”

“I have had a blast today, my first experience ever on television. Aur itna mazaa aaya (And it was so much fun). I have been a huge Kapil Sharma fan, anyway, and we watch reruns. But today was an amazing experience, especially because we (Neetu and her) were also together, so we have had such a blast,” Riddhima said.

“Kapil is so funny, I just love him,” Neetu said, adding that Riddhima wanted to pull Kiku Sharda’s cheeks. “I did, I did. Towards the end, I pulled his cheeks. I was like, I am not going to let go of that moment,” Riddhima said.

Neetu also praised Krushna Abhishek. “My God, I couldn’t make out that he came as what he did. Amazing, he was superb,” she said. Riddhima said that time ‘just flew by’ when they were shooting for the episode, which originally aired on September 5.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the small screen last month with a new season. So far, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Govinda, Kangana Ranaut and others have appeared as guests.