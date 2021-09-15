Inside Riddhima Kapoor's birthday celebration: Neetu, Bharat Sahni and Samara enjoy quiet dinner in Udaipur. See pics

Actor Neetu Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara took to their respective Instagram pages to share pictures and videos of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday celebration in Udaipur.

Bharat shared a picture of the family seated by a dinner table at a hotel and posing for the camera. Neetu and Riddhima both shared similar pictures. Neetu also shared a video clip of the decor of the outdoor arrangement done for them by the hotel. There were rangoli and diya designs on the floor with Rajasthani dancers and singers welcoming the guests.

A closer look at their family time in Udaipur.

A night before, Neetu had shared another family picture of all four of them and had written: “Happy birthday my lifeline.” A number of their industry friends also dropped messages wishing Riddhima. They included Sanjay Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Soni Razdan, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi among others.

A day before Neetu and her family also shared pictures on their arrival in Udaipur in a countdown to Riddhima's birthday celebration. A leading daily had reported that Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor would miss the celebrations as he is busy with work.

In early September, Neetu had also shared pictures of the 69th birth anniversary celebrations of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. It had been attended by a number of Rishi's old-time friends including Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail. Rishi's older brother Randhir Kapoor was also part of the celebrations.

After Rishi's death, Neetu had mentioned, in an Instagram post, how her daughter had stood by her like a rock. In a birthday post for Riddhima, Neetu had written: “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness.”