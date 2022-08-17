Neha Kakkar cries listening to contestant sing Maahi Ve on Superstar Singer 2: 'I'll never be able to do it like you'

During her stint as judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar has come to be known for her emotional reactions. Well, it seems her emotional responses to performances aren't limited to the show. The singer will now be seen on Superstar Singer 2, where she will be appearing as a guest in an upcoming episode. On Wednesday, a promo video of the episode dropped, which showed a contestant singing one of Neha’s songs, making the singer cry. Read more: When Neha Kakkar got emotional on seeing her old landlord's son audition for Indian Idol

Over the years, Neha has often been caught teary-eyed in various public appearances, including on TV shows. In a video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, the singer was seen interacting with a contestant named Mani after he sang Maahi Ve. Neha looked shocked listening to his take on the song, and was even captured with her mouth wide open as he sang. The original Maahi Ve was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan for the 2003 film Kaante, while Neha sang a remixed version in the 2016 film Wajah Tum H

In the clip, Neha, who was dressed in a bright pink outfit, was seen praising Mani as she wiped her tears. She told him in Hindi, “I have performed this song (Maahi Ve) in thousands of concerts. I will never be able to sing it the way you have sung it today.” Neha was then seeing giving the 11-year-old contestant, who hails from Punjab, a hug as he came towards the judges panel to seek her blessings.

In 2005, Neha had herself participated in a singing reality show. She was seen in the second season of Indian Idol, in which she was eliminated early. Since then she has given many hit songs, including, Manali Trance, Garmi and Aankh Maarey.

Veteran actor Reena Roy will also be making an appearance on Superstar Singer 2 soon. She too looked amazed by the performances on the show in a promo video released on Wednesday. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, Asha Parekh and many other celebs were seen on the singing reality show. Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, as well as singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik, are seen as judges on Superstar Singer 2, which premiered in April 2022.

