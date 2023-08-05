World Breastfeeding Week: If it’s about my child, nobody’s opinion on feeding in public matters, says Neha Marda

While there has always been stigma attached to breastfeeding in public spaces, new mum Neha Marda tells us that she does not give importance to anyone’s opinion or judgements when it comes to her child’s well-being.

Neha Marda became a mother in April 2023.

The actor, who gave birth to a girl, Anaya Agrawal, on April 7 says, “I wouldn’t do it (feed her in a public place) deliberately. I’d try and feed her before leaving the house, or carry stored milk when I travel. But if there comes a time when I am out and she is hungry, I won’t mind breastfeeding her right then, right there. Nothing else would matter to me — not what my mother-in-law says, not what my husband feels and not how the world criticises or considers it a taboo. If it’s about my child, nobody’s judgement matters to me.”

The 35-year-old, who embraced motherhood after 11 years of being married to Patna- based businessman Aayushman Agarwal, weighs in on the myths and misconceptions around breastfeeding and how she reacts to people’s suggestions. While she admits there are no truths in these myths, she confesses that motherhood has made her a believer. “For example, I’ve been asked not to feed my child while my hair is wet, else she’d catch cold. I don’t believe in it but I’ve never fed her with wet hair because I don’t want to take any risk. I’ve been told not to consume spicy food as it’ll upset her stomach and I make sure I don’t. Though I’ve been bloating left, right and centre, I’ve been eating all the fattening food because it’ll help in lactating,” shares Balika Vadhu and Kundali Bhagya actor, adding that being a first-time mother, she doesn’t want to go wrong with anything. “I listen to everyone kunki agar mere belief aur disbelief me mere bacche par kuch asar pada, woh main nahi chahungi. I am very insecure when it comes to Ananya. Maybe it’s because I got a child after 11 years of marriage,” she says.

Marda was always doubtful about conceiving a child, let alone the things that followed next. “This whole pregnancy thing was a fantasy for me. I always wondered whether I’ll ever be able to conceive or not. And when I finally got pregnant, I was always worried if everything will happen nicely. And after my child was born, I was worried if I’ll be able to lactate and feed. But, when for the first time, I got her in my arms, she just latched to me and started having milk and I was stunned. Isko kaise pata she needs milk and that’s the way to get it. Even today, when I think about that moment, it’s very overwhelming and satisfying. I did not smile or cry but I don’t have a word to express how good I felt,” she shares.

