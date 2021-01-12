Nehha Pendse begins shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon relates to her struggle

Nehha Pendse, who has been roped in as Saumya Tandon’s replacement in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has begun shooting for the show. She took to Instagram to share two selfie videos on her way to the set and said that she is going to have to get accustomed to ‘being stuck in traffic for hours’.

“Day one for #bjgph. Getting used to being stuck in traffic for hrs. (Gonna share more details abt my commute soon). But for now , I need ur best wishes and good vibes,” Nehha wrote in her caption. Saumya seemed to relate to her struggle and commented on the post, “I can feel ya.”

Saumya quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain last year, after five years of playing Anita Mishra on the popular show. She said that she chose not to renew her contract because she felt saturated with the character.

In an Instagram live, she said, “Maine paanch saal yeh show kiya aur mujhe jo kuch bhi karna tha, maine kar liya tha (I did the show for five years and whatever I wanted to do with the character, I had already done). It was just repeating myself. So, as an actor, I wanted to move on and do different things and play different characters. Otherwise, main ek hi character aap logon ke liye ban ke reh jaati (I would be stuck as just one character for you), which was not enough for me.”

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Nehha talked about joining the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. “It is now a great opportunity to be a part of a show that people look forward to seeing,” she said, adding that she visited the sets to make sure all proper precautions were being taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic and was very impressed.