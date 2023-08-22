Netizens compare US senator John Fetterman's looks to that of hit TV show Breaking Bad’s lead character Walter White

Superhit TV series Breaking Bad's character Walter White is one of the most iconic ones in recent times. In Breaking Bad, White is a chemistry teacher who resorts to meth-cooking and smuggling and builds a fortune around the drug business. The role of Walter White was essayed by Bryan Cranston and no wonder fans of the actor can't keep calm if they find a person somewhat similar in appearance to character. As it turns out, netizens feel US Senator John Fetterman's new look is very similar to that of White.

Breaking Bad’s lead character Walter White(Twitter)

Recently, Fetterman took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and uploaded his picture in a new look. He captioned the picture as "Lost a bet with Karl". Notably, Karl Fetterman is the senator's son.

While many netizens were bowled over by the stark change in his facial features as compared to his previous looks when he sported a gray goatee, a few couldn't help but draw comparisons with Breaking Bad's White.

"So this is supposed to be John Fetterman? They picked a bad body double. At first I thought it was Walter White," posted one user.

Breaking Bad’s lead character Walter White, US senator John Fetterman (Twitter)

Some netizens were so surprised at Fetterman's new appearance that they gave wind to controversy theories about body doubles.

"Just a few examples of how they are using doubles to fool the masses: John Fetterman, Joe Biden, Jamie Foxx ,Melinda Gates. This is just the tip of the iceberg, there are many more. You truly can't believe anything you hear or see," wrote one user.

"Will the Real John Fetterman speak up? So they are wanting us to believe the mustache makes him look different. Um…did he sew his ears to his head too? He keeps morphing with each new picture…wonder if he can now speak coherently as well? What is this trickery?," posted another user.

Notably, Fetterman had suffered a stroke in May 2022, which affected his hearing and led to other medical issues. He had concealed the extent of his health condition with his voters.