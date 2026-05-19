New Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley, Gracie Coachrane, quits show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’; HBO to recast role

The new Harry Potter series is in search of its Ginny Weasley again, even before the first season has aired. That is because child actor Gracie Coachrane, who plays Ginny in season 1, has exited the role, reported Variety. Gracie Coachrane plays Ginny Weasley in the first season of HBO's Harry Potter reboot.

Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley quits show The actor's family released a joint statement announcing her exit from the upcoming HBO show. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after Season 1,” Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement.

The statement clarified that Gracie's time on the sets of the show has been ‘wonderful’, but did not open up on the reason behind her exit. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds,” the statement added.

HBO responds to Gracie Cochrane's exit Variety shared a statement from HBO's rep regarding Gracie's sudden exit from the show. “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the rep told the publication.

Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter stories In the Harry Potter books, Ginny is the sister of Harry's best friend, Ron Weasley. In the first book (on which the first season is based), she is only fleetingly seen in one sequence at King's Cross station by her mother's side to wave off her older siblings as they board the train to their school of witchcraft and wizardry and then welcomes them when they return. But in the subsequent books, as Ginny enters Hogwarts, she becomes a major supporting character (and one of the key figures by book six). In season 2, Ginny is expected to play a major role in The Chamber of Secrets story line.

About the new Harry Potter show Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as the first season is called, stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, an 11-year-old who receives a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which opens up a new world for him while also forcing him to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The first season has now wrapped and will be released this Christmas, while the second season is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London.