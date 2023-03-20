Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel respond to fan who asked if they want more kids: 'That's expensive'

Actor Dalljiet Kaur and businessman Nikhil Patel married on Saturday. The newlyweds are in Bangkok for their honeymoon. On Monday, the couple took to Instagram Live from Thailand, and answered fans' questions. During the live, a fan asked the newlyweds if they were planning to have a child together. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur goes on 'first official date' with husband Nikhil Patel on Thailand honeymoon. See pics)

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel on the Instagram Live on Monday.

Dalljiet was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot; their son Jaydon was born in 2014. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage. During the Instagram Live on Monday, a fan asked the newlyweds if they were planning more kids. Responding to this question, Dalljiet immediately said, “No guys, we already have three kids.” She then looked at Nikhil, who also seemed to nod in agreement.

He then added 'that's expensive' as Dalljiet began giggling. In the Instagram Live, Dalljiet was seen facing the camera with Nikhil by her side. They also responded to a number of fans, who came in to send good wishes for the couple's married life.

Dalljiet and Nikhil had a beautiful wedding in the presence of family and close friends on March 18. Soon after, they treated fans to the first pictures as husband and wife. Dalljiet wore a white lehenga with a red dupatta, Nikhil chose a white sherwani.

Recently, Dalljiet and Nikhil stepped out for their 'first official date' as husband and wife. Sharing their photos, Dalljiet wrote in her Instagram caption, "What an amazingly perfect gastronomical experience for our first official date as Mr and Mrs Patel here in Bangkok, Thailand. Chef Andrew Martin and his team at the Michelin Star rated 80/20 restaurant created a 3-hour tasting menu that took our taste buds on a tour of the county! Thank you hubby!"

Daljeet and Nikhil got engaged in January 2023. In a recent interview with ETimes, Dalljiet had talked about giving marriage a second chance. Talking about the same, she also explained why it took her so long to move on after her separation from her ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot. She said that she took so long because she didn't want to take a wrong decision.

