Nia Sharma reacts to trolling with provocative video, Rashami Desai sends love. Watch here

Actor Nia Sharma responded to her trolls with a provocative video shared on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared a video of herself, striking various poses in a backless top.

"Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless," she wrote in her caption, adding a wink-face emoji. "To all of you.. Fluck you very much," she added. Her colleagues from the TV industry, Rashami Desai and Nisha Rawal, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

This isn't the first time that Nia has responded to trolls. She was attacked for posing in blue lipstick once, and responded by sharing more pictures of the same kind. When she was attacked for a separate post, she wrote in retaliation,

To Hindustan Times, she said in a 2017 interview after being criticised for another post, “Are people mad? It was not a drunk post. We were having fun while shooting a music video, and my team shot me while I was posing and I put it online. People on social media hide behind anonymity and feel they can get away with [saying rude things]. If someone spoke this way to me in person, I would punch their face in.”

Nia was recently involved in a Twitter back-and-forth with actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, over the Pearl V Puri case. After some sparring, the two apologised to each other.

Nia has appeared in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also appeared as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.