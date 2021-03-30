Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli is very curious to know if Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are thinking about having a baby
Nikki Tamboli is very curious to know if Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are thinking about having a baby

Nikki Tamboli asked her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla point-blank if they're thinking about having a baby. Here's what Rubina said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.

Nikki Tamboli had a cheeky question for her Bigg Boss co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Monday. The couple celebrated Holi with family and friends on a boat, but Nikki's comment on an Instagram post drew attention.

The post saw Rubina and Abhinav posing with their friend's baby. This prompted Nikki to ask, "Awww such a cute little munchkin!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours?" Rubina replied, "@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts ...... we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now.”

Rahul Mahajan jumped in on the fun and commented, "Congratulations." A fan commented, "We want rubinav ka baby."

Rubina and Abhinav had quite the journey on Bigg Boss 14. The entered the show on the verge of divorce, but rediscovered their love for each other over the course of the season. They now plan on renewing their wedding vows.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the moment they realised that they were in love, Rubina said, “I think we were a few months into dating and I was the first one to express that I have this longing to spend my life with him. That is when I proposed to him, on January 1, that I would want to grow old with him. It was me who actually had this feeling that I am in love with him and I want to express it.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhinav talked about what caused his marital problems with Rubina. “There were a lot of small misunderstandings or what you call arguments over a few things. Lockdown was a tough time for everyone and so it was for us. Yes, it started with me forgetting to bring coffee home. Then, there was an argument and another argument, and it just snowballed. There was no one major, specific thing but difference of opinion on multiple, almost everything. It was becoming too much,” he said. However, they have now mended their relationship and are all set to renew their wedding vows.

