Nikki Tamboli organises puja for brother Jatin Tamboli, who is battling Covid-19: 'Your sister is waiting for you'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli on Saturday organised a puja at her home praying for her brother Jatin Tamboli. He has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures where she is seen sitting in front of a havan.

She captioned her post, "God will answer your prayers better than you think...ofcourse,one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you :( :)."

Taking to the comments section fans prayed for his speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "You are my super woman, my strongest sister who knows to handle things so maturely! God is watching and hearing you baby, Jatin will be fine and fit in no time my love! Universe has your back and your family’s !" Another wrote, "Praying for your brother speedy recovery and sending you lots of positivity, love and strength!!" A third wrote, "Dont worry,he'll be fine."

In March, Nikki had also tested positive for the coronavirus and was home quarantined. After her recovery, Nikki spoke on her 'harrowing experience'. “It’s so bad. I have been through Covid and I know how difficult it is to survive. We’re blessed if we have the amenities but those who’re not getting beds, it’s so difficult to survive. It’s like going through hell. I’d request everyone to take precaution because the situation post contracting the virus becomes more difficult. We don’t have the proper infrastructure in place now. It’s always better to take precautions," she had said.

Nikki rose to fame after appearing on the 14th season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, which ended earlier this year. She also appeared in Tamil action-comedy horror Kanchana 3. Fans will see her next in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa.