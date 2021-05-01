IND USA
Actor Randhir Kapoor is the father of actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor stable, likely to remain in the hospital for a few days

Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU, remains stable, says hospital source. The actor, who is also the father of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, likely to remain in the hospital for a few days.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source his health condition is currently stable.

"He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv: 'In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers'

He married actor Babita but they are now separated . The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.


randhir kapoor

