Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv: 'In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers'
Randhir Kapoor with his parents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna, and brothers Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor.
Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv: 'In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers'

  • Randhir Kapoor, who is admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive to Covid-19, spoke about his two brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and how life will never be the same without them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Actor Randhir Kapoor, in a new interview, has recalled his relationship with his late brothers - Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. He also added how 2020 had been a sad year in his life.

Randhir was admitted to a hospital on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid-19. While initially, he hadn't been kept in ICU, he was later shifted to one for further coronavirus-related tests.

In an interview to a leading daily, the veteran actor said: "The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is really a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years." Rishi died on April 30, 2020 after a two-year long battle with cancer. Friday marked his first death anniversary.

He continued: "We, my three brothers and two sisters, were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpoo, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpoo lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn’t shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn’t need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. One year may have passed but there’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. Life will never be the same again."

Also read: Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli talks about their breakup: 'She's moved on and I'm living my dream life'

His sister Rima Jain spoke to Pinkvilla about her brothers as well. She said that she missed Rishi and that she was not in the 'right frame of mind'. She said: “We miss him, too much has happened in our lives. His going away has also created a great void in our lives. I have lost two brothers (Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor), and one brother (Randhir) is in hospital, so I am not in a very good frame. Just pray, and I hope his soul rests in peace. I just miss him.”

