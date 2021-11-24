Nikki Tamboli remembers late brother Jatin on his birth anniversary: ‘I prayed to God for letting go of your pain’

On Tuesday, actor-model Nikki Tamboli shared a lengthy note on her late brother's birth anniversary. Nikki's elder brother, Jatin Tamboli died in May due to Covid-19.

In the long note, Nikki wrote, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.” She captioned the note with roman letters “XXIV.XI.MCMXC”, which translates to, “24-11-1990”

Rubina Dialik, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla and many others dropped hearts and folded hands emojis in the comments section.

Nikki lost her brother Jatin in May this year. Jatin was 29-year-old at the time of his death. On May 4, Nikki shared photos of Jatin on Instagram and wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again." She further wrote, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace! I miss you dada."

She later penned another long note, telling her fans that her brother was admitted in the hospital for more than 20 days. She wrote, “My brother was just 29. He was dealing with lot of health issues since many years… 20 days back he got admitted in hospital as his lungs was collapsed. He was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in the hospital. He also got pneumonia. And today morning his heart stopped beating and responding."

“God has been always kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as be say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in the better place and better hands. God shall take care of him,” Nikki had added in her post.

