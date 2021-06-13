Nikki Tamboli says she can't cry in front of parents over brother's death: 'I don't have anybody to talk to'

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to last month and has now said that she is yet to come to terms with it. Adding that she does not want to cry in front of her parents, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has said that she does not have anybody to talk to.

Asked how she is dealing with the loss, Nikki Tamboli said, "To be honest, I haven't. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk), baat kar sakun. I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them."

"I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead," Nikki added.

Last month, Nikki lost her elder brother and weeks later, she talked about their close bond in a post that she later deleted. She also elaborated on how she felt not only like his sister but also his mother. She said that while her family expects her to be strong, she is struggling.

She later followed it up with another note which read as, “A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried,” it read. She also posted a note from one of her fan clubs, which said that they were feeling ‘low and depressed’ after reading her note, and added the hashtag #LoveYouAll."

Nikki is currently in Cape Town, shooting for her next show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She left for Cape Town soon after her brother's death.

In an Instagram post, she explained that she went ahead with her participation because brother was "very excited and happy" when she told him about it. “I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she wrote.

