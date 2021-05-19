Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli says she's 'missing' Varun Sood and Aastha Gill, fans ask 'Are you eliminated?'

Nikki Tamboli has left fans wondering if she has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She sparked the speculation after she commented on fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Aastha Gill's recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Aastha shared a picture with Varun Sood. In the picture, the duo was seen wearing similar neon outfits and posing on the sets. She shared the picture with the caption, "Twinning and winning with @varunsood12 #kkk11 #aasthagill #varunsood #twinning." Taking to comments section, Nikki wrote, "Can’t wait to have fun with you guys again misssssing you."

Fans responded to her comment and asked her if she was okay. While some worried that she might be hurt while performing a stunt, many others asked if she was eliminated. A fan commented, "dude nikki, you're freaking me out. you're not eliminated righttt???!!!!!???" Another asked, "kya hua (what happened) Nikki please tell us Nikkians are worried for you." A third asked, "r u injured or r u eliminated?"

Nikki, on the other hand, shared a picture with Varun and Vishal Aditya Singh on Instagram. She revealed she was channelling the Desi Boyz movie, which starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, with the two men. In the picture, she was seen wearing a black swimsuit while the men posed in shorts. She shared the picture with the caption, "My very own desi boys in cape town @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari turns Abhinav Shukla's latest muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, watch

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being shot in South Africa. Apart from Aastha, Nikki, Varun and Vishal, the season also features Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.

Nikki recently slammed trolls who shamed her for ‘enjoying’ after her brother’s death. “Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON