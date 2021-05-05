IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli says her ex-boyfriend called to ask why she'd taken his boxers to Bigg Boss 14
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says her ex-boyfriend called to ask why she'd taken his boxers to Bigg Boss 14

  • Nikki Tamboli has said that her ex-boyfriend called to express his shock at her bringing his boxers along on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has said that her ex-boyfriend was 'shocked' that she kept his boxers even after they broke up. Nikki had brought her ex-boyfriend's boxers along with her on the show and later clarified that it wasn't a gimmick.

In a new interview, she said that he reached out to her after the show and expressed his surprise. "Oh really, you have my boxers? I thought you'd forgotten my face," she said he told her.

She told radio host Siddharth Kannan that there was no chance of a reconciliation, and that she only likes his boxers and not the man who they belong to.

Previously, Nikki had explained why she pulled the stunt on Bigg Boss. “That was not a strategy to highlight myself. I was genuinely missing him. When I was going inside the house, I knew that I was going to miss people who I love. So I had taken my father's clothes as well along with my ex-boyfriend's boxers,” she told SpotboyE.

She added, "So, we had a break-up a long time back and I haven't seen him for the longest time. However, I was staying with my father before I went inside toh unko itna jaldi miss nahi kiya (so I did not miss him so soon),” she said. “Mujhe us din mere ex-boyfriend ki yaad aa gayi (I started missing my ex-boyfriend) after seeing so many different personalities inside. So, I thought chalo uske kapde pehan leti hoon. Lekin vo world-famous ho gaya (let me wear his clothes. But he became world-famous).”

Also read: Nikki Tamboli shares sneak peek as she shifts into her new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video

Nikki ended up as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. The show was won by Rubina Dilaik, with whom Nikki said she has a 'deep friendship'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bigg boss 14 nikki tamboli bigg boss + 1 more

Related Stories

Nikki Tamboli smiles for the cameras at the airport.
Nikki Tamboli smiles for the cameras at the airport.
tv

Nikki Tamboli denies having faced casting couch: 'Didn't take any other route'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli was asked if she's ever faced an 'indecent proposal' in her career in the entertainment industry, and she said that she would never 'take any other route' to success.
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli said that she did not really have options inside the Bigg Boss house.
Nikki Tamboli said that she did not really have options inside the Bigg Boss house.
tv

Nikki explains her feelings for Aly on Bigg Boss 14: ‘It wasn’t an attraction’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, on being asked about her liking for Aly on Bigg Boss 14, said that she did not have too many ‘options’ inside the house. She maintained that it was not an ‘attraction’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP