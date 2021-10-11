Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli says parents made her stop going to college because of ‘possessive boyfriend’
tv

Nikki Tamboli says parents made her stop going to college because of ‘possessive boyfriend’

Nikki Tamboli said that when her family found out about a ‘possessive boyfriend’ that she had, they made her stop going to college.
Nikki Tamboli has appeared on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Nikki Tamboli opened up about having a ‘possessive boyfriend’ in college because of whom her family stopped her from going to college. She added, however, that she still did not break up with him.

In an interview, Nikki talked about the consequences she faced because of that relationship. “Yeah, I had a possessive boyfriend in my college. But gharwalon ko pata chal gaya tha toh phir mera college jaana bandh kar diya tha (When my family found out, they stopped me from going to college),” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

On being asked why her family reacted that way, Nikki said, “He was not from my college, he was an outsider. Toh papa kehte the, ‘Yaar, tu college jaati hai padhne, phir bahar ke ladko se teri dosti kaise ho gayi?’ (My father said, ‘You go to college to study, then how did you end up meeting boys from outside?’).” She added that she still did not end the relationship.

RELATED STORIES

Nikki has worked in Tamil and Telugu films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She became a household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 14. She was evicted but returned to the show soon after and ended up becoming the second runner-up.

Also read | Nikki Tamboli says she was ‘dying from inside’ during first Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stunt: ‘It was worst for me’

After Bigg Boss 14, Nikki was seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She ended up aborting most stunts and was the first one to be evicted. She shared an Instagram post afterwards. “#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that in spite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.” she wrote, sharing a video of her elimination stunt. She was brought back on the show but could not make it to the finals.

Topics
nikki tamboli bigg boss 14
