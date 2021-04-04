Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli shares sneak peek as she shifts into her new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video
Nikki Tamboli has shifted to a new house and a video now gives a sneak peak into her new abode. However, she is yet to settle down properly, as you can see in the video.
Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has shifted to a new house and her latest social media post gives fans a glimpse of what it looks like. However, it is yet to be decorated and settled - the place is currently full of boxes with her stuff.

Nikki has posted a video on her Instagram Stories that gives us a peak into her new home. In the video, Nikki opens her door to a visitor who announces, "Oh my God! It is Nikki's new home!" Nikki is seen dressed in a black top and white trousers. She welcomes her friend, Niddhi Gupta, and says, "HI! It is all a mess!"

The video takes us to the hall area where all of Nikki's stuff --stacked in suitcases, bags and boxes -- can be seen strewn all around the gallery and the hall. The hall has huge glass doors opening into what looks like a balcony. The video also found its way to her fan pages.

Nikki rose to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 that kickstarted last year in October. During her stint, Nikki grew close to singer and co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu. The singer started his journey by confessing that he has feelings for her. At times, she would lash out at him for being too concerned about her. However, when he was voted out, she told Kavita Kaushik that she really likes him. However, she also said that she never saw him as "her type".

Nikki is enjoying her time after her stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, as her new music video is being widely appreciated.

