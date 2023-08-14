Nikki Tamboli on trolls calling her a porn star: Even an adult film star deserves respect

Nikki Tamboli is not new to the concept of being trolled on social media. But, things crossed the line, when the actor, on her recent pictures she shared on Instagram, received a lot of hate and some even called her a porn star. Not one to take such remarks seriously, the actor insists she’s not seeking any external validation.

“You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive,” says Tamboli.

Referring to these nasty comments in particular, the 26-year-old adds, “Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level.”

And this is precisely the reason why Tamboli doesn’t take such trolling to heart or get affected by it. “The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realise that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life,” she tells us.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was subjected to trolling even when she was a part of the reality show. But she seems to have her funda clear about dealing with negativity online. “I don’t really think I have given any troll or hater the power to pull me down. They can simply give in their best shot to bring me down and I will do my bit by rising like a phoenix from the ashes every time they make that kind of a valiant attempt. For me, it’s so meaningless that I don’t even give them any importance by even an iota,” she continues, “Also, I am the same person who’s so focused about her work that I managed to travel out of the country for work just moments after my brother’s untimely demise because I know my overall objective and goal. Such temporary trolls don’t have any relevance in front of the large and sizeable ambition I have in life.”

That being said, the actor, who has been a part of several music videos, doesn’t discount the fact that there are people who get deeply affected by such ruthless trolling and such toxicity can impact their mental health.

Sharing a piece of advice, she mentions, “It’s important to filter your mind to an extent that you can differentiate between what’s relevant and what doesn’t deserve your heed. Irrespective of what people say, I know I’m here to build my identity and carve out my own niche. I don’t have a filmi background that will help me serve projects on a platter. I’m here to create my own journey and there’s so much to focus on myself that sometimes, even 24 hours in a day is less. I’m not for anything that’s a hindrance to my personal growth and well-being. And this simple thought helps me have keep my mental health sane,” concludes the actor.

