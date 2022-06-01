Nissar Khan: Recognition comes once people connect with your characters

Seen in projects like Airlift, D-Day, 24, actor Nissar Khan calls his journey a fulfilling one.

“What I aimed for as a scholar at National School Drama, I feel it has been fairly accomplished. it’s almost two decades since I joined the industry and I thankfully continued moving in the right direction with good work happening. Also, I never gave up nor did I think that ‘yeh role chota hai ya bade kaam ka intezar karo’. Work and life should go on whether it’s stage, TV, OTT or films. Recognition will follow once people start connecting with your characters, fame. More work follows,” says the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor.

Khan recalls starting his TV career with a then ongoing show , “I remember joining this show Naa Aana Iss Des Laado (2009) as a replacement. Coming on board midway didn’t deter me even a bit and I gave my best, it being my major TV break. And soon that role became an important one. I also won Best Supporting actor award for that same show. Such is the life of an actor, you never know what will click. That’s the reason I also tried hand at period dramas and mythological shows like Mahabharat.”

Of late, Khan feels he has earned recognition for himself playing a cop on TV. “When Crime Patrol started as a TV daily, it was one of its kinds, but soon many more cropped up following the same pattern. But it went on to do very well and is still best amongst other shows. Playing an honest cop for long made me a household name and today people from different walks of life remember me as PI Adil Khan. The fun part is even the real officers tell me ‘aap toh humlog mei se hai’ and warmly appreciate my work.”

Talking about his rejoining the series, Khan adds, “The show is like a 9 to 5 job for me, they wanted to revamp to season 2.0, so I got a chance to explore other mediums and projects. Now the team has decided to call me back; so here I am doing what I love the most.”