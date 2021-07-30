Nivedita Bhattacharya: I can’t do a role for the sake of it

Now everything is releasing on OTT,” says Nivedita Bhattacharya, who is known for TV shows Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She was recently seen in the film Shaadisthan, which got a direct-to-digital release. Happy about the same, Bhattacharya shares, “The film might not have got the reception it did on OTT, had it released in theatres because smaller films usually don’t get too many screens and being on OTT has been a plus for it. It got a hot of love and that was heartening. It was a fun experience shooting the film and that translated on screen. Today, audiences like to watch relatable stuff and things that are happening around them. In fact, we have seen blockbuster kind of stuff releasing on OTT and not getting the kind of viewership it would normally get. OTT has an upper hand there as we have seen a number of stories that depict that.”

With so many memorable performances to her credit, the actor ensures she relates to her roles and delivers her best everytime. Not fazed by the fact that her work is intermittent, she shares, “I have to relate to roles and I am glad with the kind of work I have done in the past. I don’t believe in anything which is non-relatatble, where I just have to be in a frame. I need my characters to have a contribution to the story, have depth and substance. Only when I get subjects that attract me which are character driven is when I take them up. I don’t know why my work is intermittent. I know my work connects with audiences and they accept me. My rule is to connect with audiences as I can’t do a role for the sake of it.”