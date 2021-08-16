Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Navya Naveli Nanda was cheering for this contestant at finale

Navya Naveli Nanda tuned in to watch the Indian Idol 12 finale. Although Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter was cheering for another singer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda has been following Indian Idol 12. 

Indian Idol 12 finale took place on Sunday, declaring Pawandeep Rajan as the winner of the season. While fans celebrated his victory, Navya Naveli Nanda was thrilled to see Sawai Bhatt, an eliminated contestant of this season, perform at the finale. 

Navya, on Sunday night, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she was watching the finale of Indian Idol 12. She also made a video of Sawai singing during the 12-hour finale and tagged him. Although she didn't write a caption, she used raised hands emoji to express her excitement. 

 

Navya Naveli Nanda shares video of Sawai Bhatt singing at Indian Idol 12 finale. 

Fans following Indian Idol 12 would be aware that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is a huge fan of Sawai. She has often shared videos of him singing, and also expressed her disappointment on learning about his elimination. 

Speaking with SpotboyE, Sawai expressed his gratitude to Navya for supporting him. “It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better," he said. 

Also read: Asin's daughter Arin makes a rare Instagram appearance, watch videos

Meanwhile, Pawandeep was announced the Indian Idol 12 winner late Sunday night. Although thrilled about winning the show, the singer told a leading daily that he was heartbroken to see his fellow contestant lose. 

“I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show,” he said. Pawandeep not only won a trophy but was also awarded a car and a cheque of 25 lakh. 

 

navya naveli nanda indian idol 12 indian idol

