On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan asks Shahid Kapoor to teach him ‘Agal Bagal’ dance: 'Aajtak nai aaya woh step'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will join Salman Khan on this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. The duo will be seen shaking a leg with Salman on stage.

On Sunday, Colors TV official Instagram handle shared a promo video from the upcoming episode. The video was captioned, “Shahid aur Mrunal ne nachwaaya Salman Khan aur gharwaalon ko with some hook steps. Kis contestant ne perform kia sab se best? (Shahid aur Mrunal will make Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss 15 contestants dance. Which contestant gave the best performance?)" Mrunal and Shahid came to the show to promote their upcoming film Jersey.

The video starts with Salman telling Shahid that he has not able to perform his film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero's song Tu Mere Agal Bagal's dance step. Salman says, “Agal Bagal..Aaj tak mujhe yeh step nahi aaya (I am not able to do this step till now). Let's do this.” Mrunal, Shahid and Salman then dance to the song after which Salman says, “I loved doing this step.”

Salman then asks Bigg Boss housemates, “Aap sabka laajawab performace toh banta he hai (You all need to give a good performance now).” Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are then seen dancing to Shahid's song Dhating Naach, also from the film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. Shahid and Mrunal also dance to the song on stage.

In another video shared by Colors TV, singer Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi were seen dancing to their upcoming song Dance Meri Rani.

In the video, Nora can be seen asking Salman “Aapne kabhi mujhe aankh maari hai? (Have you ever winked at me?)” to which Salman replies, “No.” Nora then asks him if he would do it today? Salman then winks at Nora.

